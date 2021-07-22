DOWNLOAD OUR APP
Illinois Pharmacists Can Now Hand Out Hormonal Birth Control To Patient Without Doctor
It's now easier to get contraceptives across Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation Thursday morning at the UIC College of Pharmacy, allowing pharmacists to give out hormonal birth control to a patient who has not seen a doctor.
49 minutes ago
Contractors Face Criminal Charges After CBS 2 Exposed Home Repair Scams
Two so-called contractors now face even more charges — felonies — months after CBS 2 unraveled their phony home repair scheme across Chicagoland. Police told CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas that his reporting helped them build their case.
2 hours ago
Firefighters Extinguish Extra-Alarm Fire At South Shore High-Rise; Mother, Two Children Taken To Hospital For Smoke Inhalation
Chicago firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire in a high-rise building in the South Shore neighborhood.
Video Shows Gas Station Attendant Beating Woman Who Says She Just Wanted To Use Bathroom
Be warned that the video is graphic. The video also sparked protests outside the gas station.
Sports
Featured Sports
Olympics 2021: USWNT Vs. New Zealand 5 Things To Know
After a stunning loss in their opener, the USWNT look to rebound against New Zealand in their second group match. Here's what you should know.
After Rallying To Win Tuesday, White Sox Fall Short To Twins On Wednesday
Max Kepler homered in his second straight game, Jorge Polanco also went deep, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.
White Sox Rookie Catcher Yermín Mercedes Says He Is Leaving Baseball
Yermín Mercedes, the surprising rookie who helped carry the Chicago White Sox with his booming bat early in the season and got sent to the minors following a prolonged slump, says he is stepping away from baseball.
3M Open Preview: 'We're Going To See A Different TPC Twin Cities,' Says CBS Sports' Dottie Pepper
Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen headline the third 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, a course that has seen its share of birdies.
Cubs Rally With Six Runs In Ninth Inning, Beat Cardinals
Javier Baez and Ian Happ triggered a six-run rally in the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.
Abreu Homers, Triples, Doubles To Vault White Sox Over Twins
Jose Abreu doubled and tripled early, then homered to cap a five-run rally in the eighth inning that vaulted the Chicago White Sox over the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Nathan Kress On Paramount+'s 'iCarly': 'We Were Kind Of Ahead Of Our Time'
The hit Nickelodeon series "iCarly" is back in a brand new way on Paramount+. Actor Nathan Kress tells us what it was like to play Freddie Benson again.
Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Justino Díaz & Berry Gordy Announced As 2021 Kennedy Center Honorees
This year's class features the creator of Saturday Night Live, a legendary actor, an extraordinary singer, an operatic bass-baritone and a Motown producer and songwriter.
'I See Him As A Bad Person Involved In A Bad Business': Noah Hurowitz On Book 'El Chapo: The Untold Story Of The World's Most Infamous Drug Lord'
The author talks with us about what he learned about El Chapo and the impact of the drug trafficking industry on this country.
Alyson Hannigan On MTV's 'Adorableness': 'It Was Incredibly Cathartic To Sit There And Laugh'
"As a mom who is always looking for something to watch with my girls, this is the perfect show."
'We Wanted To Highlight What Really Happens': Karen Gravano & Karina Seabrook On MTV's 'Families Of The Mafia'
Ever wonder what life is really like for a mafia family? A new docuseries from MTV dives into the world of the mob.
Julie Chen Moonves On 'Big Brother's Riskiest Season Yet: 'There's So Much Heat In That House'
Julie Chen Moonves talks 'Big Brother' season 23 on CBS.
