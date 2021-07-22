CHICAGO (CBS) — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will be hosting a Chicago Latino Healthy Brain Summit on Friday, with Latinos facing the largest increase in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia-related illnesses of any racial or ethnic group in the U.S.
Latinos are the fastest-growing group of adults age 65 or over, and the proportion of that population with Alzheimer's is expected nearly to quadruple to more than 3.5 million people by 2060, the Alzheimer's Foundation noted.
The foundation said Latinos are 50 percent more likely than non-Latinos to develop Alzheimer’s and are also less likely to pursue treatment.
The Chicago Latino Healthy Brain Summit will be held virtually from noon to 4 p.m. Friday.
It is intended to empower the Latino community with information to help them understand warning signs, encourage screenings, and speak up about memory concerns.
Guest speakers include Dr. David Marquez, director of the Exercise Psychology Laboratory at the College of Applied Health Sciences at the University of Illinois at Chicago; Dr. Katya Cruz Madrid, clinical associate professor of Medicine in Geriatrics at UIC; Perla Castro, founding member of the Latino Alzheimer's Association for Advocacy, Research and Education; and Adela Carlin, legal services program director for the Catholic Charities Legal Assistance Program.
Anyone interested in registering can visit this link. Those with questions about Alzheimer’s, brain health, and support services can contact the Alzheimer’s Foundation Helpline at (866) 232-8484 or go to the foundation website.