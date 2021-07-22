DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwestern Wildcats football Coach Pat Fitzgerald has his work cut out for him after losing a lot of the players that won the Big Ten West Division.

“I knew the focus a little bit today would be on what we’ve lost. I couldn’t be more excited about what we have,” Fitzgerald said, “and if you look at the way we recruited; you look at where our recruiting is at right now – it’s at an all-time high.”

Meanwhile, Illini football Coach Bret Bielema is hoping to have the same conference success he had when he coached Wisconsin.

“I stand here now as a 51-year-old head coach versus the 36-year-old head coach I was 15 years ago, right? I’ve learned things through success, but I’ve also learned things through failure,” Bielema said.

The coaches spoke as Big Ten football media days were beginning Thursday.

