CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools announced Thursday that it will be requiring masks indoors for everyone when the 2021-22 school year begins on Aug. 30.
CPS is going with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which is is recommending everyone in schools wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.READ MORE: Pierogi Fest Is Back! Starting Friday In Whiting, Indiana
Dr. Alison Tothy helped make that call.
“The 12-and-under group isn’t eligible yet, and they’re not vaccinated yet, but they’re at risk for infections,” Tothy told CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra this week, “and they’re also at risk for transmitting infection to their loved ones and other children, and so we’re trying to prevent that.”READ MORE: Lanes Shut Down For Hours On Northbound Bishop Ford Freeway After Truck Spills 19,000 Pounds Of Gravel
In accordance with that guidance, everyone will be required to wear masks in CPS schools – including students, educators, support staff, and school visitors – regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings can be removed for eating or drinking in the cafeteria, and for recess and some sports activities that are held outdoors.
“Continuing to require masks will help make sure those in our school communities who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which encompasses the majority of our students, remain as safe as possible,” CPS said in a notice to parents.MORE NEWS: Attorney General Merrick Garland Visits Chicago As Feds Launch Strike Force Amid Serious Spike In Violence
CPS will also ensure that three feet of social distancing is maintained as often as possible – and when it is not, additional measures will be employed such as air purifiers, hand sanitizer, cleaning and disinfecting, contact tracing, and cloth face-coverings.