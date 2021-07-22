CHICAGO (CBS)– A hot weekend is ahead with some mild temperatures first today.
Thursday's temperatures are climbing to the upper 80s, low 90s. Storm chances increase throughout the afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to climb this weekend.
Highs will be in the 90s with a heat index value touching near 100 degrees.