DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Lauren Victory
Filed Under:Chicago, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A hot weekend is ahead with some mild temperatures first today.

Thursday’s temperatures are climbing to the upper 80s, low 90s. Storm chances increase throughout the afternoon.

READ MORE: 8 People Injured After Shots Fired At Party Bus In Lincoln Park; 2 Mass Shootings Reported In Lawndale Hours Before

READ MORE: U.S. DOJ Announces Multi-Jurisdictional Plan To Fight Gun Trafficking, A Major Focus In Chicago Violent Crime Reduction Efforts

Temperatures are expected to climb this weekend.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Building Heat

Highs will be in the 90s with a heat index value touching near 100 degrees.

Lauren Victory