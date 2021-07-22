CHICAGO (CBS) —There is an Air Quality Alert that holds until midnight for northwest Indiana due to smoke particles in the air.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a mid-level disturbance Thursday night may touch off a few showers and storms.
On Friday, there’s a 30% chance of showers or storms in the forecast as the heat builds.
It will become more humid heading into the weekend.
The heat index values this weekend will top out in the triple digits.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers or storms. Muggy and warm. Low 71.
FRIDAY: Warm and humid. A 30% change for showers or storms. Hight 88.
SATURDAY: Hot with highs around 92. Late day storm chance.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 91.