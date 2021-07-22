White Sox Rookie Yermin Mercedes Back With Triple-A Team A Day After Suggesting He Was Retiring; 'I'm Never Going To Give Up'White Sox rookie sensation Yermin Mercedes is back in uniform for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, less than a day after he said he had "walked away from baseball for a while," and suggested he was retiring.

Olympics 2021: USWNT Vs. New Zealand 5 Things To KnowAfter a stunning loss in their opener, the USWNT look to rebound against New Zealand in their second group match. Here's what you should know.

After Rallying To Win Tuesday, White Sox Fall Short To Twins On WednesdayMax Kepler homered in his second straight game, Jorge Polanco also went deep, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

White Sox Rookie Catcher Yermín Mercedes Says He Is Leaving BaseballYermín Mercedes, the surprising rookie who helped carry the Chicago White Sox with his booming bat early in the season and got sent to the minors following a prolonged slump, says he is stepping away from baseball.

3M Open Preview: 'We're Going To See A Different TPC Twin Cities,' Says CBS Sports' Dottie PepperDustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen headline the third 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, a course that has seen its share of birdies.

Cubs Rally With Six Runs In Ninth Inning, Beat CardinalsJavier Baez and Ian Happ triggered a six-run rally in the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.