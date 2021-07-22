CHICAGO (CBS) — After another violent night with three separate mass shootings, the head of the Chicago Police Department said they need people to come forward.

On Wednesday night,18 people were shot during the two shootings in North Lawndale and one in Lincoln Park.

The victims range in age from 23 to 52 years old. Four other victims between the two shootings were also boys under 18.

At a news conference, CPD Superintendent David Brown said the department needs the public’s help.

“We are in a battle for the heart and souls of these communities,” Brown said, adding that CPD needs people to come forward with information in order to further investigations and make arrests.

“Many of the victim’s from last night’s shootings are not cooperating,” Brown said.

Chicago’s top cop said the silence helps the perpetrators, which is why CPD is asking for people to speak up.

“The offenders get more emboldened. They think they got away with something. And they are encouraged to do it again,” Brown said.

The superintendent said the cycle of violence, specifically retaliation, generates silence from victims and those who could help authorities.

“These types of incidents where it is targeted, people who are not cooperating who are victims signals to us ‘we want revenge. And we don’t want police solving this. We want revenge. We want to retaliate,'” Brown said of the silent victims.

“That says to us that you prefer street justice. I will say this, street justice is never ending. The appetite for revenge is never satisfied. It only harms. It only ruins your community,” Brown said.

In Lawndale Wednesday night, a 15-year-old boy was killed and nine other people were wounded between two mass shootings, which happened three blocks and five minutes apart.

Brown added that despite the rash of mass shootings in Chicago, his officers will continue to work with people in the community who want an end to the violence.

“We’re not going to ever quit. We don’t want to paint people with a broad brush. There are people who are not associated with crimes, who live in these communities. They contribute to society in a positive way and help young people,” said the superintendent.

No arrests have been made.