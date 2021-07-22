DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a Family Dollar store in Woodlawn.

Police said the man was inside the Family Dollar store on the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 12:45 p.m., when a gunman walked up and shot him multiple times in the head, face, and body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter fled the scene in a grey SUV headed south on Cottage Grove Avenue.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating.

