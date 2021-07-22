CHICAGO (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a Family Dollar store in Woodlawn.
Police said the man was inside the Family Dollar store on the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 12:45 p.m., when a gunman walked up and shot him multiple times in the head, face, and body.READ MORE: Alzheimer's Foundation Of America To Host Virtual Chicago Latino Healthy Brain Summit
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Gov. JB Pritzker Signs Law Allowing Over-The-Counter Hormonal Birth Control
The shooter fled the scene in a grey SUV headed south on Cottage Grove Avenue.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Extinguish Extra-Alarm Fire At South Shore High-Rise; Mother, Two Children Taken To Hospital For Smoke Inhalation
No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating.