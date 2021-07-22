CHICAGO (CBS)– You can enjoy concerts outside Thursday night during “Meet Me On The Mile.”
The event kicks off with two different plaza concerts.
The first starts at the Garden Plaza at 875 North Michigan Ave. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a performance from Brian Patti and the Dixieland Dudes.
Then, you can head to Pioneer Court for a concert by Mariachi Ameca from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The pop-up concerts will be held every other week through September 30.