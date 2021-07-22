CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday evening were looking for two young girls who they say were abducted by their biological fighter nearly a month ago.
Yakira Ali, 2, and Yahaira Ali, 4, were last seen on June 26 by their biological mother.
They were last in the care of their biological father in the 6100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, police said.
Yakira stands 3 feet tall and weighs 26 pounds.
Yahaira sands 4 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Area One Special Victims detectives at (312) 747-8380, or 911.