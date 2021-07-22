CHICAGO (CBS) — The NFL is adding big incentives for teams that are vaccinated against COVID-19.
As CBS 2's Marshall Harris reported Thursday, punishments could also be in store for the unvaccinated in the league. Not being vaccinated could end up hitting the Bears and other teams hard in the standings and hitting players in the wallet.
If an outbreak among unvaccinated players causes the cancellation of a game, the league said the team responsible will have to forfeit the game and no game checks will be issued.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at least 75 percent of NFL players are at least partially vaccinated, while more than half of the league's teams are above the 80-percent vaccinated threshold.
If a game has to be canceled, the NFL said the team responsible won’t just forfeit. The team that suffered the outbreak would be responsible for any shortfall in the league’s revenue-sharing pool.
Unvaccinated players will be subject to severe protocols during training camp and the regular season – including daily testing, mask-wearing, and travel restrictions.