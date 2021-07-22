CHICAGO (CBS) — One child was taken to a hospital as a precaution, after Chicago firefighters extinguished a smoky extra-alarm fire Thursday morning at a high-rise apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood.
The fire started around 11 a.m. at a high-rise at 7145 S. Cyril Ct, causing heavy smoke inside the building. The building is more than 100 years old, and contains 48 units.
Fire Department officials said the fire was contained to the 9th floor, and was extinguished by about 11:45 a.m. Firefighters had to use a fire escape to attack the fire.
7145 Cyril ct. 2 11. Fire on floor 9. Appears to be confined at this time. Interior attack underway. Water on fire. Heavy smoke. Fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/bViT1H5sTV
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 22, 2021
Although the fire was out, Fire Department officials said smoke conditions were still an issue, and crews were checking residential units.
One child was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Officials said the child was in good condition.