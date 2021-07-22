DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — One child was taken to a hospital as a precaution, after Chicago firefighters extinguished a smoky extra-alarm fire Thursday morning at a high-rise apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood.

The fire started around 11 a.m. at a high-rise at 7145 S. Cyril Ct, causing heavy smoke inside the building. The building is more than 100 years old, and contains 48 units.

Fire Department officials said the fire was contained to the 9th floor, and was extinguished by about 11:45 a.m. Firefighters had to use a fire escape to attack the fire.

Although the fire was out, Fire Department officials said smoke conditions were still an issue, and crews were checking residential units.

One child was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Officials said the child was in good condition.