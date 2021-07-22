CHICAGO (CBS)– Three mass shooting were reported Wednesday night in Chicago.

In total, 18 people were shot during the two shootings in North Lawndale and one in Lincoln Park.

Just before midnight, eight people were on a party bus parking at a gas station in the 1600 block of North LaSalle Drive, when shots were fired from a two Jeeps.

It is not clear if the victims were inside of outside of the party bus during the shooting.

The victims range in age from 23 to 52 years old.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and is in critical condition after being taken to Northwestern Hospital.

A 23-year-old man, was shot in the groin and is in serious condition at the same hospital.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating.

In Lawndale Wednesday night, a 14-year-old boy was killed and nine other people were wounded between two mass shootings, which happened three blocks and five minutes apart.

Four other victims between the two shootings were also boys under 18.

Chicago Police Area Four Deputy Chief Ernest Cato said the first shooting happened near Douglas Boulevard and Christiana Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Five people were shot, he said.

The second shooting happened five minutes later at Douglas Boulevard and Ridgeway Avenue. Five more people were shot there, Cato said.

A sport-utility vehicle was left flipped over in the middle of the street in the aftermath.

Police said in that incident at 6:11 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg, a 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the back, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the right arm, and a 22-year-old man was shot in the right thigh. Those four victims were all reported in good condition – the first two were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, the other two to Mount Sinai Hospital.