CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was found dead in a car at Clark Street and Fullerton Parkway in Lincoln Park on Thursday.
Police said they were called at 8:20 p.m. when the 25-year-old woman was found dead in the driver’s seat. The victim was found by a passerby and did not appear to have trauma to her body.
As the scene, a bystander told CBS 2 she had learned the woman had been in the car since the morning, and a neighbor called police to report it after noticing the woman she had not moved.
A dog was also found dead in the car.