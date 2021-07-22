CHICAGO (CBS) — Two males were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Woodlawn, just a block away from a fatal shooting a few hours earlier at a Family Dollar store.
Police said two males were in a parked car in an alley on the 6300 block of South Maryland Avenue around 3:45 p.m., when someone walked up and started shooting.
A man whose age is not yet known was shot in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left arm, and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
The shooting happened about three hours after a A 31-year-old man was shot and killed at a Family Dollar store on the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.
Police said that man was inside the store around 12:45 p.m., when a gunman walked up and shot him multiple times in the head, face, and body.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Area One detectives were investigating both shootings.