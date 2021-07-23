DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a hot and humid weekend.

Friday’s temperatures will reach the upper 80s with afternoon storms possible.

READ MORE: Pierogi Fest Kicks Off Friday In Whiting, Indiana

Temperatures climb to the 90s Saturday and Sunday, bringing humidity.

READ MORE: City Colleges Offering Over 60 Free Career Training Programs

Scattered storms are possible Saturday. Damaging winds are the biggest concern.

Laura Bannon