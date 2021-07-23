CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a hot and humid weekend.
Friday's temperatures will reach the upper 80s with afternoon storms possible.
Temperatures climb to the 90s Saturday and Sunday, bringing humidity.

Scattered storms are possible Saturday. Damaging winds are the biggest concern.
HEADS UP Storms are possible late tomorrow. Some may be severe with damaging wind gusts as the main severe weather threat. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/BXarDZyFGv
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) July 23, 2021