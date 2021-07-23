CHICAGO (CBS) — There are only two words to describe this weekend’s weather: hot and humid!
That's according to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis.
Be on the lookout for some rain Saturday afternoon and into the night.
But it will be very hot on Sunday and through the early part of next week.
Tonight: Very warm. Low 74. Isolated storms.
Saturday: Scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise partly cloudy. High 91.
Extended Forecast: It’ll stay in the 90s through Wednesday! Rain chances after Saturday look low, and humidity may drop slightly by Sunday afternoon through early next week.