CHICAGO (CBS) — A child was in critical condition Friday afternoon after being pulled out of a pond at the Boulder Ridge Country Club golf course in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.
The Huntley Fire Protection District said crews responded to the golf course on the 1000 block of Mason Lane around 12:40 p.m. after a child was found in a pond.
Bystanders pulled the child out and began CPD, and firefighter-paramedics then treated the child, who was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.
Lake in the Hills police were investigating how the child ended up in the pond.