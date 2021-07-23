CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez homered, Robinson Chirinos went deep twice, Zach Davies earned his first win since a combined no-hitter last month and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3.
Báez gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the first inning with his long three-run homer.READ MORE: New Allegations Of Abuse Against R. Kelly Ahead Of New York Trial
The Cubs added three more in the third, capped by Nico Hoerner’s two-run single. Chirinos made it 7-0 leading off the fourth against Zac Gallen.
He also homered to start the sixth against Matt Peacock after Arizona scored two in the top half. Chicago won for just the sixth time in 23 games since Davies and three relievers no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24.
MORE NEWS: Summit Seeks To Help Latino Community Fight Alzheimer's And Stigma Against It
Cubs win!READ MORE: 'We're Out Here Having An Activity': Community Groups Said Their Voices, Projects Not Included In Crime Prevention Plans
Final: #Cubs 8, D-backs 3. #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/u4OeHoDCMN
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2021
© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.