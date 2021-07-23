DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Reid is the PAWS Pet of the Week.

He is an extremely intelligent five-year-old dachshund mix. He loves training and likes to practice commands in exchange for a yummy treat.

Reid’s ideal day would be snuggling in bed 95% of the time. But he shows a lot of enthusiasm for walks, just skipping right out the door.

He likes his people and gets super excited when his family comes home to give him belly rubs and head scratches.

Reid’s ideal family would be with adults-only and no other pets.

Schedule an appoint to adopt Reid at PAWS Chicago.

You can join PAWS Chicago for the 21st annual 5K. It takes place on Saturday September 18.

This is Chicago’s largest dog-friendly charity event and raises critical funds to help the PAWS Chicago no-kill mission.

At the event, you can enjoy live entertainment, a dog-agility course as well as giveaways for people and pets.

Early bird tickets are on sale through July 31. For more information click here or go to PAWSChicago.org/5k.

