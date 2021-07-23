CHICAGO (CBS) — Reid is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
He is an extremely intelligent five-year-old dachshund mix. He loves training and likes to practice commands in exchange for a yummy treat.READ MORE: Iowa Man Who Had Guns At W Chicago Lakeshore Hotel 'Didn't Mean To Startle'
Reid’s ideal day would be snuggling in bed 95% of the time. But he shows a lot of enthusiasm for walks, just skipping right out the door.
He likes his people and gets super excited when his family comes home to give him belly rubs and head scratches.
Reid’s ideal family would be with adults-only and no other pets.
Schedule an appoint to adopt Reid at PAWS Chicago.
You can join PAWS Chicago for the 21st annual 5K. It takes place on Saturday September 18.READ MORE: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Meets With Regional Law Enforcement Leaders
This is Chicago’s largest dog-friendly charity event and raises critical funds to help the PAWS Chicago no-kill mission.
At the event, you can enjoy live entertainment, a dog-agility course as well as giveaways for people and pets.
Early bird tickets are on sale through July 31. For more information click here or go to PAWSChicago.org/5k.
ILLINOIS, WE NEED YOUR HELP. HB 1711, the Humane Pet Store Bill, is still waiting to be signed into law by Governor Pritzker.
When signed, the animals bred and born in puppy mills for profit will finally receive vital protection from our state. (1/3)https://t.co/6AjYgbr4Wd pic.twitter.com/WtMRaTkik8
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) July 22, 2021MORE NEWS: Pierogi Fest Kicks Off Friday In Whiting, Indiana; ‘It’s A Lot Of Fun, A Lot Of Food, Good Entertainment’