CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lake Forest woman who was found dead in her car in Lincoln Park, along with her dog, died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, an autopsy determined on Friday.
Payton Mickey, 25, was found dead in the driver's seat of a car around 8:20 p.m. Thursday near Clark Street and Fullerton Parkway, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. A dog also was found dead in the car.
A bystander told CBS 2 she had learned the woman had been in the car since the morning, and a neighbor called police to report it after noticing the woman she had not moved.
An autopsy performed on Friday determined Mickey died from carbon monoxide toxicity from inhaling automobile exhaust, and her death was ruled an accident.
Further information was not immediately available.