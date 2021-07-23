CHICAGO (CBS)– Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana.
This is just one more event that's coming back after being canceled last year.
The festival celebrating Eastern Europe kicks off at 11 a.m. with pierogis along with other polish treats and music all day.READ MORE: Mobile Vaccine Clinics Coming To Aurora Friday
Before the pandemic, 300,000 attended this fest every year.
Organizers said this year extra cleaning procedures are in place and additional picnic areas will help control crowd size.
There’s also a parade that begins Friday at 7 p.m.