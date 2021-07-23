DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, cook county sheriff's office, Endangered, Missing, Schaumburg, Stacia Landon

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman from unincorporated Schaumburg.

Authorities said Stacia Landon, 32, was last seen in the 1400 block of South Plum Grove Road around 6:00 p.m. on July 18.

READ MORE: Woman Found Dead In Car In Lincoln Park Died From Accidental Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, Autopsy Finds

(Credit: Cook Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Landon is 5’6”, approximately 115 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, shorts and possibly sandals.

READ MORE: Dolton Gas Station Attendant Richard Williams Charged With Beating Woman Who Says She Just Wanted To Use Bathroom

She drives a black 2011 Honda Civic with Illinois license plate BY93180.

MORE NEWS: Iowa Man Who Had Guns At W Chicago Lakeshore Hotel 'Didn't Mean To Startle'

Anyone with information regarding Landon is asked to call 911 or the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Detectives at 708-865-4896. The Sheriff’s Police non-emergency number is 847-635-1188.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff