CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman from unincorporated Schaumburg.
Authorities said Stacia Landon, 32, was last seen in the 1400 block of South Plum Grove Road around 6:00 p.m. on July 18.
Landon is 5'6", approximately 115 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, shorts and possibly sandals.
She drives a black 2011 Honda Civic with Illinois license plate BY93180.
Anyone with information regarding Landon is asked to call 911 or the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Detectives at 708-865-4896. The Sheriff’s Police non-emergency number is 847-635-1188.