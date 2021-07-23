CHICAGO (CBS) — The nation’s top crime fighter was in Chicago, talking to top law enforcement in the city.

But parents and kids in the neighborhoods said talk to them, too.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports about the feds new plan to cut crime.

From the White House to City Hall to CPD headquarters, the key word on summer violence was urgency.

Strike Forces are rolling out to make a quick impact. Educators said a more lasting approach needs attention too.

“We’re out here having an activity. Giving them something to do on a Friday,” said Darnell Payne.

A hot Friday in city playing defense. Out of a new crime playbook. New dollars from Washington tackling how guns get to Chicago. But new trends are forming on the South Side.

“Now you’re 16 and you’re in the grave. You’re 17 and you’re the shooter. We want to take that same energy and bring them back into education.”

Payne is the Dean of Sullivan House Charter School on the South Side.

It allows students to remain until age 21 with wider outlets and options for kids who are parents and jobless. He thinks Washington needed to do more listening.

Friday’s game honors Sullivan House alumni killed by gun violence.

“I hurt personally for the families because I experienced it.”

Kendra Rodriguez’s fiancé Earl Young was shot down three years ago. For her any progress is welcome, but she’s still waiting.

“When I see sunshine through the light, I’ll be happy then,” Rodriguez said who added that things are still “very cloudy.”

Whether the clouds will lift with so-called strike forces may be hard to judge.

“I didn’t look at it as a success at all.”

Damon Daniel of AdHoc Group Against Crime studied Operation Legend, the 2020 Trump administration task force against violence in Chicago and Kansas City.

When asked how to evaluate whether the programs are working or what’s the right yard stick, Daniel said it depend on how safe the community feels.

“How many folks are coming forward to share what they know? Has the solve rate increased? Those are some of the measurements there,” Daniel said.

Measurements on a scourge, as a full court press on gun violence continues.

“We’re not against any of the help that’s coming,” said Payne. “We just believe that there’s more to it. And this is a piece that’s being overlooked.

While there is a message of things can be tweaked and new voices brought the to the table, the Sullivan House leaders said they are thankful Chicago violence is getting the attention.

And they hope Friday’s basketball game keeps a dozen or so young people safe during a hot summer Friday in Chicago.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is back in Washington D.C., but not before getting in a few more meetings about Chicago’s new federal strike force.

He spent the morning at a briefing with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI and other law enforcement involved in the task force.

Garland stressed cooperation between the agencies is the key to curbing gun violence.