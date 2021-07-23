CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday morning, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met with local enforcement teams involved in the Chicago Regional Strike Force.
It aims to chase down illegal weapons before they make it to the streets.READ MORE: Iowa Man Who Had Guns At W Chicago Lakeshore Hotel 'Didn't Mean To Startle'
“I’m not here from Washington to tell you what to do, I’m here from Washington to find out what we can do to help,” Garland said.READ MORE: Pierogi Fest Kicks Off Friday In Whiting, Indiana; ‘It’s A Lot Of Fun, A Lot Of Food, Good Entertainment’
Chicago police have recovered nearly seven thousand illegal guns, a 25 % increase from last year.
But, community leaders say increased resources for law enforcement alone won’t be enough.MORE NEWS: Bill Cameron, Dean Of Chicago Political Reporters, Retiring In August
Pastor Ira Acree says more resources and money should go to fixing the root causes of violence, including a lack of jobs and a lack of hope.