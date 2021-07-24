CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 30 people have been shot across Chicago so far this weekend, and six of them have been killed.

At least three of the victims were under age 18, including one boy who was killed and another who was injured when they were shot in a backyard in Englewood early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Peoria.

A 15-year-old was seriously hurt after he was shot in the stomach, and a 17-year-old was hit in the chest and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Around the same time, a 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people on the 1700 block of North Moody Avenue, when someone in a blue sedan started shooting at them. The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, and later was pronounced dead.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. Police said a male of unknown age was standing on the sidewalk on the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, police officers on patrol in the Chatham neighborhood heard gunfire on the first block of East 79th Street, and found a 36-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. A shooter in a passing car had opened fire on the victim and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly before 1:50 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk on the 5000 block of West Augusta Boulevard when two gunman walked up and started shooting.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and back, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, two males were inside a vehicle near 58th and Western in Gage Park, when they heard gunshots, and felt pain, police said. The vehicle they were in flipped over.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the back, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A male, whose age was not immediately known, suffered a graze wound to the head, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police were also investigating a shooting outside of Mount Sinai Hospital, which left at least three windows damaged, but no injuries.

Police said the shooter was standing outside the hospital on the 1500 block of South Fairfield Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday, when the shooter pulled out a gun and fired shots, damaging at least three windows of the hospital. No injuries were reported.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: