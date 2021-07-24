CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a month after a massive fire at a chemical plant near Rockford, groundwater tests have raised new environmental concerns.
Tests have found elevated levels of some harmful metals – including including antimony, cadmium, chromium, and nickel – in the groundwater near the Chemtool plant in Rockton, Illinois, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Elevated metal levels were found in 16 of 20 monitoring wells on the site of the former Beloit Corp. toxic waste Superfund site, where the Chemtool plant is now located.
Testing of private wells near the site will begin soon.
Until then, the Illinois Department of Public Health is warning people who live near the fire and have private wells to use bottled water for drinking and cooking.