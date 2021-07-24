CHICAGO (CBS) — While some communities organize basketball games, a former basketball court in Cabrini-Green is at the center of trying to help keep young people safe and engaged.
For 18 years, the Chicago Lights Urban Farm has grown seasonal produce and herbs on a little plot of land right in the city.
Friday the farm kicked off its summer farm stand program, selling goods to the community.
Unlike farmers markets, everything is grown on site, much of it by students with the After School Matters program.
The farmstand is open every Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Proceeds help fund education and mentoring programs.
There is also a voucher program to provide fresh produce to low income families.