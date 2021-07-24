CHICAGO (CBS) — A head-on crash killed a 16-year-old boy in Chicago Friday night.
Chicago police say a 60-year-old man veered into oncoming traffic around 10:30 p.m., hitting a Nissan near 59th and Parnell.
That man suffered a few injuries, but the teenage boy in the back seat of the car he hit died at the hospital.
The woman driving survived in fair condition.
Police believe the crash may be alcohol related.