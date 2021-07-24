DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A head-on crash killed a 16-year-old boy in Chicago Friday night.

Chicago police say a 60-year-old man veered into oncoming traffic around 10:30 p.m., hitting a Nissan near 59th and Parnell.

That man suffered a few injuries, but the teenage boy in the back seat of the car he hit died at the hospital.

The woman driving survived in fair condition.

Police believe the crash may be alcohol related.

