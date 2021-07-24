CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 35 people have been shot across Chicago so far this weekend, and seven of them have been killed.
At least three of the victims were under age 18, including one boy who was killed and another who was injured when they were shot in a backyard in Englewood early Saturday morning.
Police say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Peoria.
A 15-year-old was seriously hurt after he was shot in the stomach, and a 17-year-old was hit in the chest and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Around the same time, a 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people on the 1700 block of North Moody Avenue, when someone in a blue sedan started shooting at them. The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, and later was pronounced dead.
The first homicide of the weekend happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. Police said a male of unknown age was standing on the sidewalk on the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain.
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, police officers on patrol in the Chatham neighborhood heard gunfire on the first block of East 79th Street, and found a 36-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. A shooter in a passing car had opened fire on the victim and fled the scene.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Shortly before 1:50 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk on the 5000 block of West Augusta Boulevard when two gunman walked up and started shooting.
The victim was shot in the shoulder and back, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, two males were inside a vehicle near 58th and Western in Gage Park, when they heard gunshots, and felt pain, police said. The vehicle they were in flipped over.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the back, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A male, whose age was not immediately known, suffered a graze wound to the head, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
At about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 79th Street in the Chatham neighborhood, when someone walked up and shot him in the chest.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police were also investigating a shooting outside of Mount Sinai Hospital, which left at least three windows damaged, but no injuries.
Police said the shooter was standing outside the hospital on the 1500 block of South Fairfield Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday, when the shooter pulled out a gun and fired shots, damaging at least three windows of the hospital. No injuries were reported.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- At 6:21 p.m. Friday, a 36-year-old woman and a man whose age is unknown were inside separate vehicles on the 7600 block of South State Street in Chatham, when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The woman was shot in the leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The male victim was shot in the body, and went to the same hospital, but his condition was not available.
- At 7:13 p.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was near a vacant lot on the 4000 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park, when he was shot in the chest and leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At 6:49 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old man was entering a home on the 100 block of West 125th Street in West Pullman, when a vehicle pulled up, and someone shot him in the buttocks. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 6:57 p.m. Friday, a male victim, whose age is unknown, was shot in the 1700 block of West 79th Street in Gresham. The victim was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital,, but his condition was not available.
- At 8:07 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 7000 block of South Perry Avenue in Englewood, when someone in a black SUV started shooting. The victim suffered graze wounds to his right leg and right hand, and declined to go to the hospital.
- At 9:09 p.m. Friday, a two men were on the sidewalk on the 700 block of East 79th Street in Chatham, when someone in a white SUV fired shots. A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and right hand, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 20-year-old man was shot in the right hand, and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.
- At 10:01 p.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue in Little Village, when someone in a pasing vehicle started shooting. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, with multiple gunshot wounds.
- At 10:07 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on the 1200 block of West 73rd Place in Englewood, when someone in a blue SUV started shooting. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks, right leg, and right hand, and refused treatment.
- At 12:08 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people on the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard, when someone in a black sedan started shooting. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and was listed in critical condition.
- At 12;44 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were standing on the street on the 7100 block of South Ada Street in Englewood, when someone in a black sedan fired shots. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. The boy was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the right leg.
- At 2:45 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was sitting in the living room of a home on the 900 block of North Richmond Avenue in Humboldt Park, when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with a gunshot wound to the right leg, and was listed in good condition.
- At 2:50 a.m. Saturday, two women were driving on the 8700 block of South Holland Road in West Chatham, when someone in another vehicle started shooting. The victims drove themselves to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 27-year-old woman was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg, and a 32-year-old woman was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.
- At 2:56 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 2800 block of East 75th Street in the South Shore neighborhood, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the right leg. The victim went to South Shore Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
- At 3:24 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was standing in a garage in the 6500 block of South Komensky Avenue in West Lawn, when someone in a black SUV shot him in the left foot. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.
- At 4:09 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people on the 4300 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park, when shots were fired from the end of the block. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
- At 7:11 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing on a sidewalk in the 800 block of North Drake Avenue in Humboldt Park, when someone got out of a dark sedan and started shooting at them. The shooter got back in his vehicle and fled the scene. A man in his 50s was struck multiple times in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 25-year-old man was struck in the thigh and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- At 1:15 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was on the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, when several people walked up to him, and one of them shot him in the left shoulder. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 2:05 p.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man was near the sidewalk on the 6700 block of South King Drive in Park Manor, when a vehicle pulled up alongside him and someone shot him in the thigh. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 2:46 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was in a vehicle on the 3200 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview, when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been shot in the foot. He went to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- At 6:09 p.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man was near the sidewalk on the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood, when several people walked up and one of them started shooting. The victim was shot in the calf and went to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.