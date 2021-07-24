CHICAGO (CBS) — As COVID-19 cases rise in Chicago and across the state, another major festival returned for the first time in two years on Saturday.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports Colombian Fest Chicago went on as planned in Humboldt Park.

Visitors have been flowing in and out of the festival, after not being able to celebrate the event since 2019 due to the pandemic. It kicked off around noon, and will continue through 11 p.m. on Saturday

Organizers do have COVID-19 protocols in place. People are expected to either show proof of vaccination at the entrance, or have a negative covid test within 24 hours of attending. They also are offering rapid-testing on site.

However, these protocols are strongly recommended – not required for entry.

Dr. Meeta Shah, an emergency room physician at Rush University Medical Center, said with big events like Colombian Fest, you always run the risk of the virus spreading, even if people are outside.

“Certainly, if everyone at the venue is vaccinated, it would be a non-issue; but the problem really is is that we don’t know who’s vaccinated and who’s not,” she said.

Several festival goers said it felt strange to be back at a festival, but they said they feel comfortable spacing out at the large space at Humboldt Park.

Colombian Fest will continue on Sunday, from noon until 11 p.m. in Humboldt Park.