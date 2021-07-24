CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy died Friday night, two days after he was wounded in one of two mass shootings in a span of a few minutes in Lawndale.

Davion Wright is now the second teenager to die from his wounds from the shooting near Douglas Boulevard and Christiana Avenue around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

A total of five people were wounded in the attack, including Davion and 14-year-old Damarion Benson, who was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Davion was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in “grave” condition, and was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

“He was out there because one of their friends had just died. He came through just to support and go back home,” said his aunt, Janice Warren, a day after the shooting.

Three other victims – two 24-year-old men and a 22-year-old man – were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. One of the 24-year-olld men was shot in the left shin and the other in the right hip, while the 22-year-old man was shot in the left foot. Their conditions were all stabilized.

A second shooting happened five minutes later at Douglas Boulevard and Ridgeway Avenue. Five more people were shot there, Cato said.

A sport-utility vehicle was left flipped over in the middle of the street in the aftermath.

Police said in that incident at 6:11 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot in the right leg, a 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the back, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the right arm, and a 22-year-old man was shot in the right thigh. Those four victims were all reported in good condition – the first two were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, the other two to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The fifth victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the upper body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

“This is becoming an effort where we’re going to need an all-hands-on-deck approach, and that approach is going to involve our community,” Chicago Police Area Four Deputy Chief Ernest Cato said Wednesday night.

Later on Wednesday, a party bus at a gas station at Clark Street and LaSalle Drive in Lincoln Park/Old Town was shot up when gunmen drove up targeting people inside. A security guard and bus driver were among eight people wounded. All should survive.

“We are in a battle for the heart and soul of some of these communities as it relates to violence,” said Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

Brown said as detectives investigated, many surviving victims were not talking.