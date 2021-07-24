CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday morning.
Police say the victims, one 25-year-old man and one man in his 50s, were standing on a sidewalk in the 800 block of North Drake around 7:11 a.m. when someone got out of a dark sedan and started shooting at them.
The shooter got back in his vehicle and fled the scene.
The man in his 50s was struck multiple times in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 25-year-old victim was struck in the thigh and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.