CHICAGO (CBS) — Federal help is in Chicago for the first weekend aiding local police with a strike force in an effort to intercept illegal guns. As this is happening, Chicago’s top cop hit the streets on the West Side Saturday morning.
Weekends typically bring spikes in violence, and police are making public efforts to get ahead of it, with skeptism from residents. Saturday morning city and community leaders will host a prayer march through Austin and West Garfield Park.
Friday night in North Lawndale Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown emphasized a stance that gun violence will not be tolerated. It was in an area where two mass shootings took place blocks from each other on Wednesday. Ten people were shot, and a 15-year-old was killed.
But similar rallies have happened in years past. A woman who spoke with CBS 2 is not convinced this or similar efforts will really make a difference.
“This is not just a show,” said Brown.
"It's a joke," Sholanda Stamps said. "It's just a show. What is you over here for? You're not going to do nothing in these communities. You just kind of accept the way it is and hope you don't get shot in the d*** head."
The peace march Saturday meets at 4900 West Chicago Ave. and starts at 10 a.m. Brown and Congressman Danny Davis are expected to attend.