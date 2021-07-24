CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a chance for severe storms in the Chicago area Saturday afternoon with a slight chance (level 2 of 5 risk). The main threat is damaging thunderstorm winds and hail. A very small tornado risk also exists.
Saturday will be a hazy, hot and humid day before any storms arrive. Expect a high temeprature of 91 degrees, but it will feel close to 100.
Sunday will bring sunshine and falling humidity with a high of 93 degrees.
Temperatures will stay in the 90s until midweek.
Forecast:
Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid. Afternoon storms could be strong or severe. High of 91.
Saturday night: Showers and storms early. 73.
Sunday: Sunny and hot. 93.