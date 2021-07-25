CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot and wounded in broad daylight Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, and one of them was left in critical condition.
At 12:45 p.m., the men – ages 21, 23, and 30 – were near the sidewalk in the 3200 block of West Lake Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Hot And Sunny For Days To Come
The 21-year-old man was shot in the leg, and the 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the forearm. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.READ MORE: College Student Foundation Donates New Uniforms To Southside Wolfpack Youth Football Team
The 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Hundreds Of Motorcyclists Turn Out For Ride To Remember, In Support Of Chicago's Fallen Police Officers
No one was in custody Sunday afternoon. Area Four detectives were investigating.