GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A local family is vowing never to stop searching, six years after their two loved ones vanished in Gary, Indiana.
King Walker, 2, and his aunt, Diamond Bynum, 21, disappeared from a relative’s home in Gary on this day in 2015.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Hot And Sunny For Days To Come
King would now be 8 years old. Investigators last year released an age progression image showing what the boy might have looked like at the age of 7.READ MORE: College Student Foundation Donates New Uniforms To Southside Wolfpack Youth Football Team
On Sunday, King’s emotional grandmother spoke out, pleading for more help from police and the public.
“I’m never giving up, but I’m just – my heart, my mind is just – I can’t keep going on like this, not having no answers,” said La Shann Walker.MORE NEWS: Hundreds Of Motorcyclists Turn Out For Ride To Remember, In Support Of Chicago's Fallen Police Officers
Family says Bynum ahs special needs and has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old. She would be 27 today.