By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A local family is vowing never to stop searching, six years after their two loved ones vanished in Gary, Indiana.

King Walker, 2, and his aunt, Diamond Bynum, 21, disappeared from a relative’s home in Gary on this day in 2015.

King would now be 8 years old. Investigators last year released an age progression image showing what the boy might have looked like at the age of 7.

King Walker Age-Progression Image

An age-progression image of King Walker, who went missing in Gary in 2015 at the age of 2. (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

On Sunday, King’s emotional grandmother spoke out, pleading for more help from police and the public.

“I’m never giving up, but I’m just – my heart, my mind is just – I can’t keep going on like this, not having no answers,” said La Shann Walker.

Family says Bynum ahs special needs and has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old. She would be 27 today.

