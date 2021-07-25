DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Car Into Building, Exchange Avenue, liquor store, South Chicago, South Shore, SUV Into Building

CHICAGO (CBS) — An adult and a child were injured Sunday evening when a sport-utility vehicle crashed into a store in South Chicago.

At 8:27 p.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was head west in the parking lot of AB Food & Liquor at 7908 S. Exchange Ave. – on the boundary between South Chicago and South Shore – when the Tahoe hit the front door of the store.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Hot And Sunny For Days To Come

The Tahoe also hit an adult and a child who were walking out that door, police said.

A witness told us a mother and her daughter were hit, and the driver fled the scene.

READ MORE: Thieves Steal Jeep With Woman Sleeping Inside In Edgewater As Rash Of Chicago Carjackings, Auto Thefts Continues

“The young lady was pinned under the car. I picked her up and put her inside of the store until the ambulance arrived,” the witness said. “The driver of the white vehicle – Chevy – she took off.”

The adult was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and the child was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital.

MORE NEWS: Officers Shoot, Wound Armed Suspect In Bronzeville, Police Say

Their conditions were not known Sunday night.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff