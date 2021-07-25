CHICAGO (CBS) — An adult and a child were injured Sunday evening when a sport-utility vehicle crashed into a store in South Chicago.
At 8:27 p.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was head west in the parking lot of AB Food & Liquor at 7908 S. Exchange Ave. – on the boundary between South Chicago and South Shore – when the Tahoe hit the front door of the store.
The Tahoe also hit an adult and a child who were walking out that door, police said.
A witness told us a mother and her daughter were hit, and the driver fled the scene.
“The young lady was pinned under the car. I picked her up and put her inside of the store until the ambulance arrived,” the witness said. “The driver of the white vehicle – Chevy – she took off.”
The adult was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and the child was taken to the U of C's Comer Children's Hospital.
Their conditions were not known Sunday night.