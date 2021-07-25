CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Sunday.
Bryant and Bote each hit two-run shots as Chicago took two of three in the series.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Hot And Sunny For Days To Come
Williams (4-2) struck out six and allowed five hits with no walks over 6 1/3 innings in his first scoreless outing of the season. It was the right-hander’s second start (and third appearance) since missing five weeks following an appendectomy.
Andrew Young had a pinch-hit RBI single and Pavin Smith had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who had won five of six.
Arizona starter Caleb Smith (3-7) allowed five runs on three hits in six innings.
After Willson Contreras led off the bottom of the first with a walk, Bryant stroked an 0-1 pitch into the center-field bleachers. It was Bryant’s 17th homer and first since July 3. He is one of several Chicago players who could be traded before Friday’s deadline.
Rizzo followed with a solo shot for a 3-0 lead. It was his 240th homer with the Cubs, passing Aramis Ramirez for sixth place on the team’s career list.
Bote, who was activated from the 10-day injured list before the game, added a two-run blast in the fourth to make it 5-0. Bote had been sidelined since May 30 with a dislocated left shoulder.
Young singled in David Peralta in the ninth to break the shutout.
Craig Kimbrel came on to get the final out for his 23rd save.READ MORE: College Student Foundation Donates New Uniforms To Southside Wolfpack Youth Football Team
ROSTER MOVE
To make room for Bote on the active roster, RHP Trevor Megill was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Diamondbacks: C Carson Kelly (fractured right wrist), INF Ketel Marte (strained left hamstring) and RHP Taylor Clarke (strained right teres major) all took part in a live batting practice session Saturday at Chase Field in Arizona. Kelly was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Hillsboro on Sunday. Marte was slated to play in an Arizona Complex League game on Sunday.
Cubs: RHP Rowan Wick (left oblique strain) will move to Triple-A Iowa to continue a rehab assignment on Monday after making three appearances for Class A South Bend.
UP NEXT
Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Widener (1-0, 3.55 ERA) starts the opener of a two-game series at Texas on Tuesday night. RHP Dane Dunning (3-7, 4.30) pitches for the Rangers.
Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (12-4, 3.61) looks to become the first 13-game winner in the majors Monday night in the opener of a four-game home series with Cincinnati. LHP Wade Miley (8-4, 2.72) starts for the Reds.MORE NEWS: Hundreds Of Motorcyclists Turn Out For Ride To Remember, In Support Of Chicago's Fallen Police Officers
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)