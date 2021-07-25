CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 vaccinations were available alongside shopping at dining at the Sundays on State event downtown this weekend.
Walgreens is now offering free walk-up vaccinations outside their store at State and Madison streets during the event.
The weekly block party shuts down State Street between Lake and Madison streets many Sundays this summer to help bookst business in the Loop.
A vast assortment of offerings were available this Sunday, including a barre workout with elements of Pilates, yoga, and other strength training from the Bar Method Gold Coast, exhibitions from the Ameriacn Writers Museum and stories by "Your Driver Has Arrived" author Nestor Gomez, an array of Brazilian games and demonstrations from the Brazilian Cultural Center of Chicago, an exotic insect "petting zoo" from the Illinois Science Council, and a Chicago Doctor Who Meetup.
Sundays on State will be taking next weekend off, but will return Sunday, Aug. 8.