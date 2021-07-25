CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a big surprise Sunday for some hardworking youth football players on Chicago’s South Side.
Brand new uniforms were donated to the Southside Wolfpack Youth Football Team. They were a gift from the Uniform Funding Foundation – a group of college students who provide free gear and mentorship to youth teams in underserved communities.
The group chose the Wolfpack because of the players' greatness – both on the field and in the classroom.
That work-hard, play-hard mentality is instilled in the players by Coach Ernest Radcliffe, whom we featured on CBS 2 in June.
"I want to save every kid if I can. I want to take the kids they say are bad. I want to take the kids they say can't learn," Radcliffe told CBS 2's Jim Williams at that time. "I believe that once they get into a program and given the proper structure, then we can turn things around."
The new uniforms are not the only big surprise the team has had this year. Former President Barack Obama stopped by a practice in Jackson Park to visit the players last month.