CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox will be getting a big boost on Monday, as Eloy Jimenez is expected to make his season debut.
Manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez will be called up from Triple-A Charlotte and will likely be in the Sox lineup in Kansas City, possibly as designated hitter.
While fans may expect big things right away, La Russa says Jimenez should feel the pressure to produce.
“Overall we’re playing good, for him to feel like, ‘Just let me take my at-bats,’ and there’s a lot of help all over that lineup,” La Russa said. “It’s really good to be fair, as far as the pressure he’s going to feel.”
Jimenez was cleared to resume baseball activities on June 14, less than three months after his surgery to repair a torn pectoral tendon. He said he feels better now than he did during spring training.
The right-handed slugger is coming off an impressive 2020 season when he won an American League Silver Slugger award, after slashing .296/.332/.559, and finishing second on the team in OPS (.890), doubles (14), home runs (14), and RBI (41).