CHICAGO (CBS) — It sounded like rolling thunder on Chicago’s West Side Sunday, but it was actually a show of support for Chicago’s fallen police officers.
For the 17th annual Ride to Remember, hundreds of motorcyclists filled the streets outside Area Four Police Headquarters at Harrison Street and Kedzie Avenue.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Hot And Sunny For Days To Come
Police officers and civilians rode east to the downtown area and the Gold Star Families Memorial near Soldier Field.READ MORE: College Student Foundation Donates New Uniforms To Southside Wolfpack Youth Football Team
There, they held a ceremony to remember the fallen officers.
“All the money that’s going to be raised today is going to support families of officers that were killed in the line of duty and/or catastrophically injured,” said John Roberts, the organizer of the Ride to Remember. “Some of the monies here will help support kids of the officers that are going to school this year.”MORE NEWS: Chicago Landmark Plaque Added To Childhood Home Of Emmett Till
About 800 motorcyclists usually participate each year. There was no final count available early Sunday evening for this year’s ride, but from the looks of it, they may have reached their goal.