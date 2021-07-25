CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding a missing teen last seen in Aurora.
Nathan Visza, 14, has autism and was last seen near McCarty Elementary School at 3000 Village Green Drive, police say.
Nathan was wearing a purple Chuck E. Cheese shirt and orange shorts.
Police ask anyone who sees him to call 911.
