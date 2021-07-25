DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Aurora, Missing, Nathan Visza

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding a missing teen last seen in Aurora.

Nathan Visza, 14, has autism and was last seen near McCarty Elementary School at 3000 Village Green Drive, police say.

Nathan was wearing a purple Chuck E. Cheese shirt and orange shorts.

Police ask anyone who sees him to call 911.

