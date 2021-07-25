DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bronzeville, Drexel Boulevard, police shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Officers shot and wounded an armed suspect Sunday night in Bronzeville, police said.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard, police said.

Officers shot one suspect in the leg, and that suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene, according to police News Affairs Deputy Director Tom Ahern.

The suspect’s condition was not known.

Two suspects were taken into custody, and no officers were injured, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

