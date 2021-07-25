CHICAGO (CBS) — Officers shot and wounded an armed suspect Sunday night in Bronzeville, police said.
The incident happened in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard, police said.
Officers shot one suspect in the leg, and that suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene, according to police News Affairs Deputy Director Tom Ahern.
The suspect’s condition was not known.
Two suspects were taken into custody, and no officers were injured, police said.

BREAKING: Police involved shooting in the 4500 block of S. Drexel in the 2nd Dist. No Officers injured. Two Offenders in custody. One offender sustained a gun shot wound to the leg. Unknown condition. Offender’s gun recovered on scene. @Area1Detectives are investigating. pic.twitter.com/TzgsTlEgRv
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) July 26, 2021
Further details were not immediately available.