WASHINGTON (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) is joining the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The Rockford Republican was one of 10 GOP House members to vote for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

Kinzinger’s name was floated as a potential pick for the committee late last week after Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sparred over his selections for the panel, over which the House speaker has veto-power.

In announcing Kinzinger’s appointment, Pelosi said he “brings great patriotism to the committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our democracy.”

Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) are the only Republicans on the committee.

Kinzinger released the following statement Sunday:

“For months, we have searched for answers and what process we should use to get them. For months, lies and conspiracy theories have been spread, threatening our self-governance. For months, I have said that the American people deserve transparency and truth on how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy, and ultimately, what led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Complex on January 6, 2021. “Self-governance requires accountability and responsibility. My faith requires the same of me, truth is necessary for order, and that’s what I will do. Let me be clear, I’m a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution—and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer. “This moment requires a serious, clear-eyed, non-partisan approach. We are duty-bound to conduct a full investigation on the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814 and to make sure it can never happen again. READ MORE: College Student Foundation Donates New Uniforms To Southside Wolfpack Youth Football Team “Today, I was asked by the Speaker to serve on the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th and I humbly accepted. I will work diligently to ensure we get to the truth and hold those responsible for the attack fully accountable.”

Pelosi and McCarthy went head-to-head over the bipartisan membership of the January 6 select committee after the House speaker announced she would be rejecting two of the Republicans whom McCarthy picked to sit on the panel, Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana and Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio, for past comments they made about the January 6 assault.

McCarthy then said he would be pulling all five Republicans from the committee if Pelosi followed through with her decision to nix the two GOP picks, leaving the 13-member committee with seven Democrats and one Republican, Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who Pelosi appointed.

The House speaker on Thursday said a number of Republicans “expressed their interest” in serving on the panel, but did not say who.

Following Pelosi’s announcement that Kinzinger would be joining the committee, McCarthy said her “rejection of the Republican nominees to serve on the committee and self-appointment of members who share her pre-conceived narrative will not yield a serious investigation.”

“Speaker Pelosi’s departure from this serious-minded approach has destroyed the select committee’s credibility,” McCarthy said in a statement. “The U.S. Capitol and the men and women who protect it suffered a massive leadership failure. We must make sure that never happens again and that is what Republicans will be focused on.”

The select committee is set to hold its first hearing Tuesday and will hear from U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers who responded to the mob of former President Trump’s supporters.

Pelosi said Sunday it is “imperative” for lawmakers to probe the January 6 riots to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran, is in his sixth term in the House and has been a vocal critic of Mr. Trump for his repeated false claims about the 2020 presidential election and conduct surrounding the January 6 assault.