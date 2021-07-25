DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Dolton Firefighter, Dominican Republic, Robert Morgan

CHICAGO (CBS) — The body of a Dolton firefighter who was found dead while on vacation is finally back home.

The remains of Robert Morgan arrived Saturday night at O’Hare International Airport from the Dominican Republic.

Fellow firefighters brought his casket to Country Club Hills for his funeral.

According to published reports, the 50-year-old died on July 7, but his body was not sent back home until a thorough investigation was done. The results of that investigation have not been released.

Morgan was an engineer who served Dolton fire for 21 years.

