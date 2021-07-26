DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Skyway, Chicago Skyway Toll Bridge, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver made it to the Chicago Skyway Toll Bridge after being shot on the city’s South Side Monday night, and stopped.

A small child was in the back seat at the time.

Officers remained at the scene at 10 p.m.

Police could not immediately provide details about the shooting.

It comes as Chicago area expressway shootings are at an all-time high.

