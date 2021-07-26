CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver made it to the Chicago Skyway Toll Bridge after being shot on the city’s South Side Monday night, and stopped.
A small child was in the back seat at the time.READ MORE: 31 Percent Of Illinois Nursing Homes Are Not Providing CDC With COVID-19 Vaccine Information, Organization Says
Officers remained at the scene at 10 p.m.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Steamy Heat Through Midweek
Police could not immediately provide details about the shooting.MORE NEWS: Family Of National Guardsman Chrys Carvajal Posts Flyers Around Belmont-Cragin, Offers Reward After He Was Shot And Killed
It comes as Chicago area expressway shootings are at an all-time high.