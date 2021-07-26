CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is in custody after a crash in Skokie Monday morning.
According to police, an intoxicated driver was speeding in the 7200 block of Niles Center Road and failed to stop at a red light.READ MORE: Many Who Filed Federal Tax Returns On Time Or Early Still Don't Have Refunds -- What's The Holdup?
Another vehicle in its path struck the first vehicle, causing it to hit an IDOT traffic light control box.READ MORE: At Least 10 Killed, 61 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
The intoxicated driver was taken into custody after being released from the hospital.MORE NEWS: Illinois Schools Struggle To Fill Teaching Vacancies; One District Hires International Teachers To Meet The Needs
The other driver and a passenger in the offending vehicle were treated for minor injuries.