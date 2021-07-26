DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, DUI, Skokie

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is in custody after a crash in Skokie Monday morning.

According to police, an intoxicated driver was speeding in the 7200 block of Niles Center Road and failed to stop at a red light.

Another vehicle in its path struck the first vehicle, causing it to hit an IDOT traffic light control box.

The intoxicated driver was taken into custody after being released from the hospital.

The other driver and a passenger in the offending vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

