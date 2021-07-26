CHICAGO (CBS) — The ex-wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos already gave big money to colleges in our area.
One of them knows how they'll spend it.
MacKenzie Scott gave Harper College in Palatine $18 million. It will put half of that amount towards a scholarship fund.
One thousand students will get full tuition and books for two years, starting in the fall.
Anyone interested, including current students, can apply for one of those scholarships by August 8.
The Ignite Scholarship will award full tuition, fees and books to 1,000 students beginning this fall.
Learn more: https://t.co/S3n5OI1FfB
Apply: https://t.co/AM0bhdLEkC pic.twitter.com/TVkNOICBv2
— Harper College (@HarperCollege) July 21, 2021