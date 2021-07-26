DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The ex-wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos already gave big money to colleges in our area.

One of them knows how they’ll spend it.

MacKenzie Scott gave Harper College in Palatine $18 million. It will put half of that amount towards a scholarship fund.

One thousand students will get full tuition and books for two years, starting in the fall.

Anyone interested, including current students, can apply for one of those scholarships by August 8.

